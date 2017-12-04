Santa Land open through Dec. 23

Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
Most statewide Republican officeholders in Alabama say they will vote for Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate race with at least one notable exception.
Most statewide Republican officeholders in Alabama say they will vote for Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate race with at least one notable exception.
Final preparations under way for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere, which features the return of Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher's last role.
Final preparations under way for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere, which features the return of Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher's last role.
Officials with the federal government say it's time to consider the possibility that endangered right whales could become extinct unless new steps are taken to protect them.
Officials with the federal government say it's time to consider the possibility that endangered right whales could become extinct unless new steps are taken to protect them.
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.