Can you help this hippo find his way home?

You might be familiar with the holiday classic "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" – and it may now be stuck in your head.

But one child living on the South Plains may actually be singing that after losing a stuffed hippo at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport recently.

City of Lubbock Public Information Officer Ben Lawson recently found the smiling stuffed animal at the top of the airport's long-term parking garage. He was on his way to pick up his wife and child but knew he had to save the poor creature from the elements.

"I wanted to get it back to who it belongs to," Lawson said in a phone interview.

So Lawson contacted the airport, who tweeted out an image of the hippo wrapped in a blanket with the caption "Can you help me find my way home?" with the hashtag #LBBHippoRescue.

This little guy is missing his family. Help him go home! #LBBHippoRescue pic.twitter.com/qW4ezS6uU1 — LBBAirport (@LBBAirport) December 4, 2017

So far the image has been re-tweeted by Lubbock Police and dozens of concerned citizens who want to see the animal reunited with its rightful owner.

Because everyone knows that child doesn't want a doll or tinker toy, they just want a hippopotamus to play with and enjoy.

If you know the rightful owner of the hippo, you can contact the airport at (806) 775-2035 or tweet them @LBBAirport.

