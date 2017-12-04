Arctic front expected after midnight, chance for light wintry mix through Wednesday

The first of a couple of arctic fronts will hit the region after midnight.

Tuesday morning will be windy and colder with lows around 30 in Lubbock, with wind chills in 20s and cloudy skies. Cloudy through the day and cold with a high of about 40, maybe upper 30s.

Early Tuesday afternoon a band of light rain, sleet and snow will move from the northern South Plains to the south through the afternoon and evening.

It will be light in coverage and will increase in coverage for areas to the south and southwest of Lubbock.

Accumulations are not likely Tuesday until late evening when it may be cold enough for grassy areas to see a light dusting of the mix.

The best chance for accumulation will be after midnight and mostly in the areas from Brownfield southwest to Midland and the Big Bend areas and southeast New Mexico.

One model shows possible light amounts in a broader area from Lubbock southwest early Wednesday with possible light amounts on grass/bridges early Wednesday. Doesn't look like a travel issue anywhere at this time.

It will be in the upper 20s Wednesday morning in Lubbock, but will warm to mid 40s that afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.