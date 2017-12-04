Truck drivers required to use electronic logs by Dec. 18

An electronic logging device is set to be installed in every 18-wheeler truck nationwide by Dec. 18, 2017. The ELD will monitor if a truck's engine is running or not, meant to crack down on truck drivers driving more hours than they should per day.

For years, truck drivers have relied on paper logs to record their hours.

By law, drivers are allowed a maximum of 14 hours per day, with only 11 of those hours spent driving.

The ELD will replace paper logs and keep more precise track of their hours.

"The 14-hour clock keeps going. From the moment we start driving till it runs out, that keeps going," said Jeremy Muxlow, a local truck driver.

The law requires drivers to stop driving once they have their 14 hours for the day. After that, they must take a 10-hour rest before the clock will reset.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration says this new mandate will save 26 lives per day and save trucking companies millions of dollars in the process.

But Muxlow believes the new e-logs are just a race against time, adding more stress and danger to his job.

"They're a racing clock," Muxlow said. "They're racing to get where they've got to go before their time runs out."

Muxlow said this could also have an affect on the consumer, especially for produce, which has a quick shelf life once it hits the truck.

He also believes it could affect the livestock industry. He says if something happens to livestock while on the truck on the way to the slaughterhouse, and the driver runs out of hours, you're looking at a huge waste factor.

"Thousand of pounds of meat per load if they run out of hours," Muxlow said.

