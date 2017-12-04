The Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week comes courtesy of Ruben Torres and the Lubbock Christian Eagles.

In the play, Ruben Torres blocks a field goal and takes it the other way for a touchdown.

Torres won the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week by receiving the most likes on Pollard Friendly Ford’s Facebook page.

By winning the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week, Ruben Torres will receive a 500$ scholarship to the school of his choice.

