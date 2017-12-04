Lubbock Domino's worker loves his job, folding 3,000 pizza boxes a day

Ricky Robles folds up to 3,000 boxes a day.

"I worked here for about 11 or 12 years," Robles said.

"40 in each stack," Robles said.

A job he didn't picture having 18 years ago.

"In the year 1999 is when I started having trouble with my eyes. I was going to work one day and there's a stop sign at the end of the road that I always looked for and I saw it when I drove out of the drive way but when I pulled up in front of it I couldn't see it anymore," Robles said.

He was 43 when doctors told him he had Glaucoma, a disease that damages the eye's optic nerve.

It usually happens when fluid builds up in the front part of the eye. Fluid increases the pressure in the eye, damaging the optic nerve.

"It was ongoing. It was operation after operation, laser operation, Glaucoma operations, and finally I lost my eyesight," Robles said.

Ricky says even with a disability check it was less than half of what he had been making before.

"I didn't know how I was going to make my house payment. I thought I was going to lose my home. I thought I was going to lose my family, my wife, my kids," Robles said.

The State Commission for the blind stepped in and helped Ricky adjust to a world without seeing. Part of that was encouraging him to look for work. That's when he walked in to Domino's.

"I would've worked for free because I had something to prove to myself: that I could still work that I could still be productive," Robles said. "I work because I have this opportunity, and I can still do it. I can still work."

Ricky started off working just a few hours and is now working close to 40 hours a week folding boxes and feeling his way around two different Domino's stores.

"What would be the first thing you would do if you could see?"

"Look at my grandkids. See how they look. They all have a different personality but I don't even know how they look," Robles said.

Ricky's grand kids, one of the things that matter most to him, besides having the opportunity to provide for his family.

"I like my job. I really do. It keeps me busy," Robles said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.