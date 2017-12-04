Red Raiders set to take on a familiar face in the Birmingham Bowl

When the Red Raiders take the field against South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23, there will be a familiar face on the Bulls sidelines.

Charlie Strong was fired by the University of Texas on Nov. 26. Just 15 days later, Strong was hired by South Florida.

In his first season, Strong has led the Bulls to a 9-2 record and made them runners-up in the American Conference.

"They’re a very good opponent," Texas Tech Head Football Coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I’ve followed them closely, have a great deal of respect for Charlie Strong and the type of man he is, the type of coach he is, so I was excited to see the success he’s had."

Coach Kingsbury is (1-2) all-time when facing Charlie Strong.

