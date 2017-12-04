Arctic blast arrives Tuesday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Arctic blast arrives Tuesday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Winter has returned to West Texas as an arctic cold front moved into the area overnight.

Behind the front, northerly winds have gusted over 31 mph and the temperatures have gone from the mid 70s Monday to the projected highs of near 40 in Lubbock on Tuesday.

Add the clouds with the wind and it will be a very cold day.

There will be some light rain, sleet and snow possible beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing through mid-day Wednesday. The snow will track to the south and mainly affect the western South Plains and eastern and southeastern New Mexico. Accumulations should remain light; however, some areas along the state line may receive an inch or more of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

The rain/snow will end Wednesday afternoon and skies will clear and colder temps will settle into the area early Thursday morning. Lows will fall to the low to mid 20s Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Warmer temps will begin to return to the area by Friday.

