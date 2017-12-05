Floydada police report Allsup's robbery suspect now in custody

Floydada Police say they have 21-year-old Robert Anthony Garcia in custody as of Tuesday night.

Police believe Garcia entered the Allsup's Convenience store at 102 E. Houston Street in Floydada early Tuesday morning. Police say Garcia took the clerk's car keys and left the scene in a stolen Nissan Altima.

Police say Garcia was taken into custody after several tips from concerned citizens and help from the Crosby County Sheriff's Office and Ralls PD.

Garcia has been charged with aggravated robbery, with a recommended bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.