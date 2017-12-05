Floydada Police searching for 'armed & dangerous' suspect in Tue - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Floydada Police searching for 'armed & dangerous' suspect in Tuesday morning robbery

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
FLOYDADA, TX (KCBD) -

Floydada Police are searching for a suspect in an early morning robbery.

According to the Department's Facebook page, early Tuesday morning an unknown Hispanic male entered the Allsup's Convenience store at 102 E. Houston Street in Floydada. Police say the suspect took the clerk's car keys and fled the scene in a 2012 silver four-door Nissan Altima with the license plate BVN3930. 

Police say the man was wearing a gray or white hooded jacket, black jeans, and black shoes. They believe he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached. 

If you see him, contact the Floydada Police Department at (806) 983-2834 or the Floyd County Sheriffs Office at (806) 983-4901. 

