Customers injured after car crashes through central Lubbock restaurant - again

There are multiple injuries after a vehicle crashed into George's Restaurant at 5407 4th Street The crash into the building happened just after Noon, during the lunch rush.

Lubbock Police say there are two people with moderate injuries, but officials are still assessing the scene.

Employees with the restaurant say the two people injured were customers and were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on what caused the vehicle to crash into the restaurant.

In April 2016, three were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the same restaurant. In that crash, Lubbock police say an elderly woman thought she was putting her foot on the brake and hit the gas pedal instead as she was parking in front of the restaurant. The three injured did not have severe injuries.

KCBD is on the scene and will update the information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.