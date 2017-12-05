LFR knocks down fire at cotton bale warehouse

Lubbock fire officials have contained a two-alarm fire at a cotton bale warehouse at 3402 East 50th, although they may have crews on the scene for days to come.

They received the first call at 1:21 p.m. and received the second alarm at 1:43 p.m. A total of 18 to 20 units were called out.

They say the fire is knocked down as of 3:30 p.m. but they'll be working to get the smoke out and look for hot spots.

Cotton bale fires burn very hot and very quickly and can be very difficult to put out. They expect to be fighting hot spots and monitoring conditions for the next few days.

No word on the cause of the fire as of Tuesday afternoon.

