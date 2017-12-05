TxDOT preparing roads ahead of possible icy conditions

With winter weather conditions developing in parts of the South Plains, TxDOT is preparing parts of I-27, Loop 289, Marsha Sharp Freeway, and Highway 84 before the possible freeze.

Trucks are out spraying brine solution, a mixture of water and salt, to prevent any kind of ice forming on bridges and overpasses.

TxDOT will have a crew on standby and will be monitoring the weather and road conditions, but they recommend drivers be cautious when heading to work or school in the morning.

"We recommend that when you get up in the morning, check the weather, check DriveTexas.org to see what road conditions are," said TxDOT Representative Dianah Ascencio. "But, definitely give yourself time to get your destination."

