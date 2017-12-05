Fire Marshal says cause of Tuesday duplex fire is arson

The Lubbock Fire Rescue team was called to a duplex fire around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire happened in the 6100 block of Avenue S.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire in one of the bedrooms of the structure. The fire was contained in the room and was quickly extinguished. Lubbock Fire Marshal's office investigated the cause of the fire and it has been ruled incendiary and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fire Marshal's office at 806-775-2646.

