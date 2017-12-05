Witness says Garcia admitted to murder of Orestes 'West' Garza

The trial of Pete Garcia, Jr., accused of the murder of Orestes 'West' Garza, started on Monday.

A jury was selected and opening statements began Tuesday morning.

There were about 30 people in the courtroom Tuesday, including family members from both sides.

A jury of 12 with two alternates was selected,11 women and three men.

Pete Garcia Jr. is accused of killing Garza in the parking lot of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church back on Feb. 7, 2016.

Investigators said Garza was in company of his girlfriend, Judy Garcia.

Judy had been married to Pete Garcia for 32 years until their divorce became final in October 2015. Judy had been dating Garza since her divorce.

One of Garcia's coworkers was called to the stand on Tuesday. He said he and Garcia had multiple conversations on different occasions about Garcia's wife leaving and divorcing him.

He said Garcia was very emotional about the split and divorce. He also said Garcia told him he knew she was dating someone by the name of West.

That witness said he invited Garcia to a Super Bowl watch party that took place Feb. 7, 2016. The witness said Garcia showed up during halftime and told him "I shot West."

He said Garcia told him he was going to his sister's and was going to turn himself in. That's when the witness contacted police.

Garcia turned himself in to Levelland Police and was booked into the Hockley County Jail. He was then transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The judge said he thought the case was moving along well with nine witnesses already called to the stand and 140 exhibits.

He also said he thinks the case will last the remainder of this week if not longer.

Garcia is being held on a $1 million bond.

