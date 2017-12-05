Red Raiders rally to top No. 22 Nevada - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raiders rally to top No. 22 Nevada

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Red Raiders rallied from a double-digit deficit to knock off previously undefeated No. 22 Nevada 82-76 in overtime Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech is now 7-1 and extends their non-conference home winning streak to 34 games.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:49 AM EST2017-12-05 09:49:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 4:21 AM EST2017-12-06 09:21:23 GMT
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.

  • Red Raiders rally to top No. 22 Nevada

    Red Raiders rally to top No. 22 Nevada

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 11:12 PM EST2017-12-06 04:12:05 GMT
    (Source: KCBD)(Source: KCBD)

    The Red Raiders rallied from a double-digit deficit to knock off previously undefeated No. 22 Nevada 82-76 in overtime Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

    The Red Raiders rallied from a double-digit deficit to knock off previously undefeated No. 22 Nevada 82-76 in overtime Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

  • Red Raiders set to take on a familiar face in the Birmingham Bowl

    Red Raiders set to take on a familiar face in the Birmingham Bowl

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:34 PM EST2017-12-05 04:34:05 GMT
    Birmingham Bowl 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)Birmingham Bowl 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

    When the Red Raiders take the field against South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23, there will be a familiar face on the Bulls sidelines.

    When the Red Raiders take the field against South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23, there will be a familiar face on the Bulls sidelines.

    •   
Powered by Frankly