Red Raiders rally to top No. 22 Nevada

The Red Raiders rallied from a double-digit deficit to knock off previously undefeated No. 22 Nevada 82-76 in overtime Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
When the Red Raiders take the field against South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23, there will be a familiar face on the Bulls sidelines.
The Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week comes courtesy of Ruben Torres and the Lubbock Christian Eagles.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things that are happening in the world of Texas Tech sports.
