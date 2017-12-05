Winter weather continues through Wednesday morning

Sen. Al Franken is denying an accusation by a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006.
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.
Despite complaints from some members, GOP leaders see no deal-breakers to reconciling the House and Senate bills and passing a unified package before Christmas.
The Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez is officially announcing her run for Texas Governor on Dec. 6.
The flames have spurred evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people, destroyed nearly 200 homes and remained mostly out control.
