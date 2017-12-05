Winter weather continues through Wednesday morning

Winter weather has returned to the South Plains with a wintry mix in some areas and cold for all of the region.

The wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow will move southward out of the South Plains during the day, leaving some light accumulations in the southern South Plains, Big Bend and Concho Valley areas.

Even as the precipitation moves out it will remain cloudy with some sun possible in the northern South Plains in the afternoon Wednesday. Clouds will remain in control through early Thursday for the majority of the South Plains.

As for temperatures, another day in the upper 30s to low 40s on Wednesday with even colder temps in Thursday. Lows will dip to the low to mid 20s across the region Wednesday night and stay in the 30s to 40s on Thursday.

Some sunshine will return on Friday and it should be a sunny and warmer over the weekend. By Friday the highs should be in the 50s and 60s for the weekend.

