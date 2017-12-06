4 adults displaced by house fire in 2800 block of 23rd Street - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

BREAKING

4 adults displaced by house fire in 2800 block of 23rd Street

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
House fire in 2800 block of 23rd Street (Source: KCBD) House fire in 2800 block of 23rd Street (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Four adults have been displaced by a house fire in the 2800 block of 23rd Street.

Crews say the first calls came in just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. They say the fire started in the back of a house.

Witnesses say the fire started at one house and then spread to a neighbor's fences. The homeowner lost part of the back of their house and the fire destroyed the garage.

Firefighters say there were no injuries reported. Four adult males were able to escape the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

    Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.

    Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

    Despite complaints from some members, GOP leaders see no deal-breakers to reconciling the House and Senate bills and passing a unified package before Christmas.

