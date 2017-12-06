4 adults displaced by house fire in 2800 block of 23rd Street

Four adults have been displaced by a house fire in the 2800 block of 23rd Street.

Crews say the first calls came in just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. They say the fire started in the back of a house.

Witnesses say the fire started at one house and then spread to a neighbor's fences. The homeowner lost part of the back of their house and the fire destroyed the garage.

Firefighters say there were no injuries reported. Four adult males were able to escape the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

