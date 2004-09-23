Food for Thought Report for 6.14

A customer complaint about one Lubbock restaurant leads to a late night food safety inspection. We have results from that inspection. We have two top performers and one low performer in this week's edition of Food for Thought.
We start with a top performance by a restaurant with some southern spice. This place has roots in Louisiana. In fact, the first one opened a few years ago in Louisiana, the second in Houston, and now this specialty Cajun meat market and restaurant has made its way to the Hub City.
They opened their doors just two short weeks ago, and already Cajun Stuff at 6816 Slide Road is a top performer with zero critical violations. Cajun Stuff passed its first city health inspection with flying colors. "Kind of surprised us how fast they showed up. But I got a good staff doing a good job, and we're pleased", said Co-Owner Mike Rose. "It's just all about having the right systems in place to monitor cleanliness of everything", said Rose.
Moving down the menu, Lone Star Beef Jerky at 2314 Colgate is a top performer this week as well.
Now to our only low performer this week. Wienerschnitzel at 50th & I-27 is a low performer with five critical violations. Violations including:
- Employees not practicing good hygiene. Inspectors say an employee was washing dishes and then performed other tasks without washing hands. An employee drink cup was found without a lid.
- There was evidence of insect contamination. Inspectors say bugs were observed on the floor.
- A hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing. That's a cross contamination concern.
- Inspectors say Wienerschnitzel was not date marking food. No date, no proof it's not spoiled.
- The Wienerschnitzel was operating under an expired food establishment permit.
Here's what management says. There was a customer complaint which prompted this inspection. The city environmental inspector came out at about midnight one night and performed the inspection. However, the complaint was not validated. Because of that, it is Food for Thought's policy not to mention the nature of the complaint, but the inspector did find five other violations as we mentioned.
Management points out the time of day. They say this inspector had a quote, 'chip on his shoulder' because it was midnight and when he showed up employees didn't let him in right away because they didn't know who he was. They were still open, but only the drive-through.
Management says the Kentucky Fried Chicken next door had been robbed recently, so they called police to make sure the man was indeed an inspector. Management says when the inspector finally got in, he wrote them up because he was quote 'ticked'.
Management also points out they have never had a low performance and have in fact had two top performances in the past. They also say every violation has been corrected. It’s important to point out, Environmental Inspection Services for the City of Lubbock has the authority to perform restaurant health and safety checks at anytime regarding any complaint for any reason. So, while the time of day may seem unusual, the inspection is legitimate.