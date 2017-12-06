Homeless man indicted after attempted kidnapping at Civic Center in October

A homeless man has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on charges of kidnapping, which is reported to have happened on Oct. 4, 2017 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

According to police, LPD officers were attending a training course on that day in the Civic Center when they heard a woman screaming in the lobby.

Officers ran down the stairs and were met by a woman running up to meet them.

Police say the woman had just escaped from an attempted kidnapping and the male suspect was still on the scene.

An LPD officer, assisted by a Fire Marshal, took the man into custody.

Officers were told that the man had approached the woman multiple times while in the lobby and as the woman attempted to walk away, the man grabbed her and began carrying her into an adjacent room.

The woman began screaming and struggled to get away. She quickly broke free and ran toward officers coming down the stairs. Others nearby also ran to help her.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Lucio Dominguez Jr., was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping. The woman was not injured.

LPD Chief Greg Stevens said the suspect, Lucio Dominguez Jr. is well known to the police and to the Homeless Outreach Team, but he is described as "often combative" and he has refused to accept help.

Officers believe he may have been under the influence of synthetic marijuana, but that has not been confirmed.

Dominguez remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

