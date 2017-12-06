Denver City ISD employee on leave after reports of inappropriate relationship with a student

A Denver City ISD employee has been placed on administrative leave after reports of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

As the school district investigates the claims, officials placed the employee on leave, as is customary personnel practices. There is an internal investigation ongoing and the reports of the alleged misconduct were made to the appropriate law enforcement authorities and the state's educator licensing agency, according to the district.

The Denver City ISD superintendent released a statement on Wednesday morning saying:

Recently, the Denver City ISD Administration received information that a Denver City ISD employee may have engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a District student. Pursuant to the District’s customary personnel practices, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave, an internal investigation was initiated, and reports of the alleged misconduct were made to appropriate law enforcement authorities and the state’s educator licensing agency. Denver City ISD will cooperate with these state and local authorities to the fullest extent permitted by law, and will coordinate its own investigation with them. State and federal law prohibit the District from disclosing personally identifiable student information, as well as confidential personnel information. Moreover, since the District’s and law enforcement’s investigations are on-going, the District cannot provide further information on this matter. Once the District’s investigation is complete, the District’s administration will examine the findings and determine what action(s), if any, are appropriate. The District takes every allegation of employee misconduct seriously and will take all measures necessary to ensure that its students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment.

The identity and the specific job title for the employee have not been released.

