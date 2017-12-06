UIL releases realignment numbers; Changes for Abernathy, New Home, Morton, Valley

The UIL has released conference and division cut off numbers for the 2018-2020 Reclassification and Realignment cycle.

Football season is winding down but we are already getting our first look at what next year could offer.

Wednesday morning, the University Interscholastic League released their realignment numbers for all events. The new alignments will take effect starting next year and run through 2020.

The conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.

Some changes are coming to a few area schools. Abernathy going to 3AD2, New Home to 11 man football, Morton to 6-man football and Valley moving back up to 1AD1

Conference Cutoffs

6A 2190 and above 253 schools (Basketball); 252 schools (Football)

5A 1150 – 2189 254 schools (Basketball); 253 schools (Football)

4A 505 – 1149 191 schools (Basketball); 183 schools (Football)

3A 225 – 504 232 schools (Basketball); 211 schools (Football)

2A 105 – 224 198 schools (Basketball); 187 schools (Football)

1A 104.9 and below 211 schools (Basketball); 142 schools (Football)

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

1A Division I 55.5 – 104.9 73 schools

1A Division II 55 and below 69 schools

2A Division I 161.5 – 224 94 schools

2A Division II 105 – 161.4 93 schools

3A Division I 335 – 504 106 schools

3A Division II 225 – 334 105 schools

4A Division I 790 – 1149 93 schools

4A Division II 505 – 789 90 schools

5A Division I 1840 – 2189 126 schools

5A Division II 1150 – 1839 127 schools

Here’s the list of our schools and projected classes. Districts come out February 1st

Frenship 6A 2795

Lub. Cooper 5AD2 1516

Coronado 5AD1 2140

Monterey 5AD1 2137

Lubbock High 5AD1 1988

Plainview 5AD2 1500

Lamesa 4AD2 536

Levelland 4AD2 773

Estacado 4AD2 746

Seminole 4AD1 793

Snyder 4AD2 726

Abernathy 3AD2 230

Dimmitt 3AD2 317

Friona 3AD2 299

Idalou 3AD2 292

Brownfield 3AD1 365

Denver City 3AD1 487

Littlefield 3AD1 374

Roosevelt 3AD2 302

Muleshoe 3AD1 378

Shallowater 3AD1 444

Slaton 3AD1 359

Tulia 3AD2 317

Bovina 2AD2 134

Farwell 2AD2 147

Floydada 2AD1 183

Hale Center 2AD1 174

Lockney 2AD2 138

New Deal 2AD1 207

Olton 2AD1 195

Plains 2AD2 109

Post 2AD1 222

Ralls 2AD2 129

Seagraves 2AD2 152

Smyer 2AD2 141

Sudan 2AD2 122

Sundown 2AD1 191

Tahoka 2AD2 151

Sands 1AD1 56

Patton Springs. 1AD2 28

Amherst 1AD2 38

Anton 1AD2 50

Cotton Center 1AD2 36

Crosbyton 11 man 1AD2 103

Borden County 1AD1 84

Guthrie 1AD2 29

Hart 1AD1 59

Hermleigh 1AD1 56

Ira 1AD1 82

Jayton 1AD2 39

Kress 1AD2 50

Klondike 1AD1 56

Lazbuddie 1AD2 41

Loop 1AD2 31

Lorenzo 1AD1 65

Motley County 1AD2 46

Meadow 1AD1 67

Morton 1AD1 97

Nazareth 1AD1 67

New Home 11 man 1AD2 93

O’Donnell 1AD1 87

Paducah 1AD1 71

Petersburg 1AD1 67

Ropes 1AD1 104

Silverton 1AD2 52

Southland 1AD2 46

SL-Earth 11 man 1AD2 85

Spur 1AD1 94

Valley 1AD1 64

Dawson 1AD2 19

Wellman-Union 1AD1 58

Whiteface 1AD1 83

Whitharral 1AD2 47

Wilson 1AD2 43

A list of the entire break down of school across the state can be found here.

