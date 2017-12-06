UIL releases realignment numbers; Changes for Abernathy, New Hom - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

UIL releases realignment numbers; Changes for Abernathy, New Home, Morton, Valley

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
(KCBD) -

The UIL has released conference and division cut off numbers for the 2018-2020 Reclassification and Realignment cycle.

Football season is winding down but we are already getting our first look at what next year could offer.

Wednesday morning, the University Interscholastic League released their realignment numbers for all events. The new alignments will take effect starting next year and run through 2020.

The conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.

Some changes are coming to a few area schools. Abernathy going to 3AD2, New Home to 11 man football, Morton to 6-man football and Valley moving back up to 1AD1

 Conference Cutoffs

6A        2190 and above        253 schools (Basketball); 252 schools (Football)

5A        1150 – 2189               254 schools (Basketball); 253 schools (Football)

4A        505 – 1149                 191 schools (Basketball); 183 schools (Football)

3A        225 – 504                    232 schools (Basketball); 211 schools (Football)

2A        105 – 224                    198 schools (Basketball); 187 schools (Football)

1A        104.9 and below        211 schools (Basketball); 142 schools (Football)

1A – 5A Football  Division I and Division II Numbers

1A Division I                55.5 – 104.9                73 schools

1A Division II               55 and below              69 schools

2A Division I                161.5 – 224                 94 schools

2A Division II               105 – 161.4                 93 schools

3A Division I                335 – 504                    106 schools

3A Division II               225 – 334                    105 schools

4A Division I                790 – 1149                  93 schools

4A Division II               505 – 789                    90 schools

5A Division I                1840 – 2189                126 schools

5A Division II               1150 – 1839                127 schools

Here’s the list of our schools and projected classes. Districts come out February 1st 

Frenship               6A       2795

Lub. Cooper        5AD2  1516

Coronado             5AD1  2140

Monterey              5AD1  2137

Lubbock High     5AD1  1988

Plainview              5AD2  1500

Lamesa                 4AD2    536

Levelland              4AD2    773

Estacado              4AD2     746

Seminole               4AD1    793

Snyder                    4AD2   726

Abernathy              3AD2  230

Dimmitt                    3AD2  317

Friona                       3AD2 299

Idalou                       3AD2  292

Brownfield              3AD1  365

Denver City            3AD1  487

Littlefield                 3AD1  374

Roosevelt                3AD2 302

Muleshoe                3AD1  378

Shallowater            3AD1  444

Slaton                       3AD1  359

Tulia                          3AD2  317

Bovina                      2AD2  134

Farwell                     2AD2   147

Floydada                 2AD1   183

Hale Center            2AD1   174

Lockney                  2AD2   138

New Deal                2AD1   207

Olton                        2AD1   195

Plains                       2AD2   109

Post                          2AD1   222

Ralls                         2AD2   129

Seagraves              2AD2   152

Smyer                      2AD2   141

Sudan                      2AD2   122

Sundown                2AD1    191

Tahoka                     2AD2   151

Sands                       1AD1     56

Patton Springs.      1AD2    28

Amherst                   1AD2    38

Anton                        1AD2    50

Cotton Center        1AD2    36

Crosbyton 11 man 1AD2  103

Borden County       1AD1    84

Guthrie                      1AD2    29

Hart                             1AD1   59

Hermleigh                  1AD1  56

Ira                                  1AD1  82

Jayton                         1AD2  39

Kress                            1AD2 50

Klondike                      1AD1  56

Lazbuddie                   1AD2 41

Loop                              1AD2 31

Lorenzo                        1AD1 65

Motley County          1AD2 46

Meadow                      1AD1 67

Morton                         1AD1  97

Nazareth                     1AD1  67

New Home 11 man   1AD2 93

O’Donnell                    1AD1 87

Paducah                       1AD1 71

Petersburg                  1AD1 67

Ropes                         1AD1 104

Silverton                     1AD2  52

Southland                  1AD2  46

SL-Earth  11 man     1AD2  85

Spur                             1AD1  94

Valley                           1AD1  64

Dawson                       1AD2  19

Wellman-Union         1AD1 58

Whiteface                    1AD1 83

Whitharral                   1AD2 47

Wilson                          1AD2 43

A list of the entire break down of school across the state can be found here.

