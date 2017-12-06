UIL releases realignment numbers; Changes for Abernathy, New Home, Morton, Valley

The UIL has released conference and division cut off numbers for the 2018-2020 Reclassification and Realignment cycle.
Football season is winding down but we are already getting our first look at what next year could offer.
Wednesday morning, the University Interscholastic League released their realignment numbers for all events. The new alignments will take effect starting next year and run through 2020.
The conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.
Some changes are coming to a few area schools. Abernathy going to 3AD2, New Home to 11 man football, Morton to 6-man football and Valley moving back up to 1AD1
Conference Cutoffs
6A 2190 and above 253 schools (Basketball); 252 schools (Football)
5A 1150 – 2189 254 schools (Basketball); 253 schools (Football)
4A 505 – 1149 191 schools (Basketball); 183 schools (Football)
3A 225 – 504 232 schools (Basketball); 211 schools (Football)
2A 105 – 224 198 schools (Basketball); 187 schools (Football)
1A 104.9 and below 211 schools (Basketball); 142 schools (Football)
1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers
1A Division I 55.5 – 104.9 73 schools
1A Division II 55 and below 69 schools
2A Division I 161.5 – 224 94 schools
2A Division II 105 – 161.4 93 schools
3A Division I 335 – 504 106 schools
3A Division II 225 – 334 105 schools
4A Division I 790 – 1149 93 schools
4A Division II 505 – 789 90 schools
5A Division I 1840 – 2189 126 schools
5A Division II 1150 – 1839 127 schools
Here’s the list of our schools and projected classes. Districts come out February 1st
Frenship 6A 2795
Lub. Cooper 5AD2 1516
Coronado 5AD1 2140
Monterey 5AD1 2137
Lubbock High 5AD1 1988
Plainview 5AD2 1500
Lamesa 4AD2 536
Levelland 4AD2 773
Estacado 4AD2 746
Seminole 4AD1 793
Snyder 4AD2 726
Abernathy 3AD2 230
Dimmitt 3AD2 317
Friona 3AD2 299
Idalou 3AD2 292
Brownfield 3AD1 365
Denver City 3AD1 487
Littlefield 3AD1 374
Roosevelt 3AD2 302
Muleshoe 3AD1 378
Shallowater 3AD1 444
Slaton 3AD1 359
Tulia 3AD2 317
Bovina 2AD2 134
Farwell 2AD2 147
Floydada 2AD1 183
Hale Center 2AD1 174
Lockney 2AD2 138
New Deal 2AD1 207
Olton 2AD1 195
Plains 2AD2 109
Post 2AD1 222
Ralls 2AD2 129
Seagraves 2AD2 152
Smyer 2AD2 141
Sudan 2AD2 122
Sundown 2AD1 191
Tahoka 2AD2 151
Sands 1AD1 56
Patton Springs. 1AD2 28
Amherst 1AD2 38
Anton 1AD2 50
Cotton Center 1AD2 36
Crosbyton 11 man 1AD2 103
Borden County 1AD1 84
Guthrie 1AD2 29
Hart 1AD1 59
Hermleigh 1AD1 56
Ira 1AD1 82
Jayton 1AD2 39
Kress 1AD2 50
Klondike 1AD1 56
Lazbuddie 1AD2 41
Loop 1AD2 31
Lorenzo 1AD1 65
Motley County 1AD2 46
Meadow 1AD1 67
Morton 1AD1 97
Nazareth 1AD1 67
New Home 11 man 1AD2 93
O’Donnell 1AD1 87
Paducah 1AD1 71
Petersburg 1AD1 67
Ropes 1AD1 104
Silverton 1AD2 52
Southland 1AD2 46
SL-Earth 11 man 1AD2 85
Spur 1AD1 94
Valley 1AD1 64
Dawson 1AD2 19
Wellman-Union 1AD1 58
Whiteface 1AD1 83
Whitharral 1AD2 47
Wilson 1AD2 43
A list of the entire break down of school across the state can be found here.
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.