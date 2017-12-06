No injuries reported in New Mexico gas line explosion - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

No injuries reported in New Mexico gas line explosion

New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook) New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)

Provided by New Mexico State Police

New Mexico State Police were notified of a gas line explosion in Eddy County, near Carter Rd, Tuesday morning at 1:46 a.m.

Hazardous Material Officers responded to the scene to assist, and upon arrival a 2-mile radius was initiated, and evacuations of the area were completed.

No individuals were injured during the incident, and the pipeline contained natural gas.The gas line was subsequently shut off with the contents either being burned off or evaporated into the atmosphere.

US 285 which was initially affected has been re-opened to normal traffic however NM231 from the intersection with US285 to Carter Rd. remains closed.

Enterprise Products, the owner of the pipeline with oversight from the New Mexico Minerals and Natural Resources Administration will cut out the affected portion of the pipe and send it to a lab for forensic testing to determine the portion which failed.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, with no further information available at this time.

  California wind, and fire danger, hits unprecedented high

    Thursday, December 7 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-07 08:40:55 GMT
    Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.

  Announcement coming from Sen. Franken amid fresh accusations

    Thursday, December 7 2017 4:01 AM EST2017-12-07 09:01:27 GMT
    Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

  Senate Republicans barrel toward sweeping tax overhaul

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 3:20 AM EST2017-12-06 08:20:08 GMT
    Despite complaints from some members, GOP leaders see no deal-breakers to reconciling the House and Senate bills and passing a unified package before Christmas.

