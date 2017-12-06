Lubbock man invents magnetic Christmas lights

Everybody loves holiday decorations, but putting up Christmas lights can be a hassle. One Lubbock man has come up with a way to help ease that stress during the holiday season.

Shawn Genenbacher wanted to develop a product that saved the installer time and money when putting up Christmas lights.

In 2009, he came up with the idea of magnetic lights.

"It started out as a commercial product," Genenbacher said. "Putting a magnet on each of the light sockets itself."

Genenbacher says commercial sites tested these lights for years before he decided to move forward with the product.

Now, people are using them on their homes and Genenbacher says it cuts the installation time down drastically.

"A typical hour installation is cut down to less than ten minutes."

These bulbs will stick to any ferrous metal and instead of using clips, tabs or nails, all you have to do is unravel the strand and place them where you want them.

But will the lights withstand the crazy Lubbock wind?

Genenbacher said they tested that and it's no problem. The lights are attached with neodymium magnets, the strongest magnets available in this size.

Lite-Netics was featured on Shank Tank back in 2013. Genenbacher said he received two offers from the sharks, but declined.

The response to his family-run business has been great.

"So many people love it because it saves so much time," Genenbacher said.

Moving forward, they are hoping to find new ways and places to use their product.

"We're trying to figure out how to use this application on aluminum gutters and different connections we can work with," Genenbacher said.

You can learn more at litenetics.com.

