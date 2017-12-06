Coronado Mustangs gearing up for State-Quarterfinals

Coming into the season, KCBD Sports covered more than 80 area high school football teams.

Now, there are only three remaining in the UIL playoffs.

One of those teams is the (13-0) Coronado Mustangs.

Coronado topped Colleyville Heritage last week in the regional finals 80-62 to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Mustangs head coach Seth Parr tells KCBD Sports that the school is buzzing with excitement with this football team making this deep of a run in the 5A state playoffs.

"I have been watching a lot of film trying to get ready for practice but the phone has been ringing quite a bit and everyone is excited," Mustangs Head Coach Seth Parr said. "And that's what it is all about. We want to do everything we can to represent our school and our area. Not just our school but everybody, as well as we can."

The other two area schools still in the playoffs come from the six-man ranks.

The Valley Patriots will play Balmorhea in the 1A - Division 2 State-Semifinals on Friday in Garden City.

The Borden County Coyotes will play Happy in 1A-Division 1 State-Semifinals on Saturday in Levelland.

