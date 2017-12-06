Lubbock police searching for man suspected of criminal mischief - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police searching for man suspected of criminal mischief at Walmart

Provided by LPD Provided by LPD
Provided by LPD Provided by LPD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect who is believed to have keyed a victim's car in a Walmart parking lot.

Police say this criminal mischief happened at the Walmart on the South Loop on Nov. 1.

The victim said the suspect verbally harassed them while they were both in their vehicles before entering the store.

If anyone can identify the suspect or the truck he was driving, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • California wind, and fire danger, hits unprecedented high

    California wind, and fire danger, hits unprecedented high

    Thursday, December 7 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-07 08:40:55 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 8:42 AM EST2017-12-07 13:42:12 GMT

    Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.

    Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.

  • Announcement coming from Sen. Franken amid fresh accusations

    Announcement coming from Sen. Franken amid fresh accusations

    Thursday, December 7 2017 4:01 AM EST2017-12-07 09:01:27 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 8:43 AM EST2017-12-07 13:43:13 GMT

    Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

    Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

  • Senate Republicans barrel toward sweeping tax overhaul

    Senate Republicans barrel toward sweeping tax overhaul

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 3:20 AM EST2017-12-06 08:20:08 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 8:40 AM EST2017-12-07 13:40:54 GMT

    Despite complaints from some members, GOP leaders see no deal-breakers to reconciling the House and Senate bills and passing a unified package before Christmas.

    Despite complaints from some members, GOP leaders see no deal-breakers to reconciling the House and Senate bills and passing a unified package before Christmas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly