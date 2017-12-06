Lubbock police searching for man suspected of criminal mischief at Walmart

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect who is believed to have keyed a victim's car in a Walmart parking lot.

Police say this criminal mischief happened at the Walmart on the South Loop on Nov. 1.

The victim said the suspect verbally harassed them while they were both in their vehicles before entering the store.

If anyone can identify the suspect or the truck he was driving, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

