The Gift of Volunteering for Research

Alzheimer's disease has long remained a deadly mystery.
A strong link exists between smoking and daily marijuana use, with U.S. smokers 10 times more likely to use pot every day, a new study says.
Later school start times could help teens get the amount of sleep they need, according to a new study.
With the traditional flood of holiday parties and festivities approaching, chances to drink excessively increase. So, what to do?
The e-cigarette may not be just a "healthier alternative" to smoking for teens. New research shows that teens who vape may be more apt to use tobacco cigarettes later on.
The death rate has quadrupled among people whose opioid use lands them in a hospital, a new U.S. study finds.
It's been used by many people to help ease sleep apnea, but new research suggests the CPAP mask may also help ease seizures in people with epilepsy.
