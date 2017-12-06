Storm water fee lawsuit to be heard by a judge Thursday morning

Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.
Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.
Despite complaints from some members, GOP leaders see no deal-breakers to reconciling the House and Senate bills and passing a unified package before Christmas.
Despite complaints from some members, GOP leaders see no deal-breakers to reconciling the House and Senate bills and passing a unified package before Christmas.
Having young children practice self-distancing - or "taking an outsider's view of one's own situation" - boosted their perseverance.
Having young children practice self-distancing - or "taking an outsider's view of one's own situation" - boosted their perseverance.
Gov't report: US health care spending reached $3.3T last year, averaging nearly $10,350 per person.
Gov't report: US health care spending reached $3.3T last year, averaging nearly $10,350 per person.