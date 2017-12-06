Lady Raiders get dominated on the road against New Mexico

The Lady Raiders looked to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they hit the road to take on New Mexico.

But from the opening tip, the Lobos dominated the game, beating Texas Tech 90-56.

The Lobos came out firing, as they hit 43 percent of their shots and had three players score in double-digits.

The Lady Raiders struggled all game from the field, hitting 38 percent of their shots and had 20 turnovers in the game.

The Lady Raiders will have a week off before returning home to take on Prairie View A&M on Dec. 13.

