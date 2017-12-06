Lady Raiders get dominated on the road against New Mexico - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lady Raiders get dominated on the road against New Mexico

Candi Whitaker (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Candi Whitaker (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KCBD) -

The Lady Raiders looked to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they hit the road to take on New Mexico.

 But from the opening tip, the Lobos dominated the game, beating Texas Tech 90-56.

The Lobos came out firing, as they hit 43 percent of their shots and had three players score in double-digits. 

The Lady Raiders struggled all game from the field, hitting 38 percent of their shots and had 20 turnovers in the game. 

The Lady Raiders will have a week off before returning home to take on Prairie View A&M on Dec. 13. 

