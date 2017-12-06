Frenship ISD reporting social media rumors to law enforcement; c - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Frenship ISD reporting social media rumors to law enforcement; classes to continue normally

Source: Frenship ISD Source: Frenship ISD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Frenship ISD released a statement on their Facebook page Wednesday night, addressing threats made on social media.

Law enforcement has been notified and classes at Frenship High School will continue normally on Thursday.

Here's the text of the statement:

"Frenship ISD is aware of a rumor that has been circulating through social media this evening. Law enforcement agencies are monitoring the situation and will be diligent in identifying and finding the source of this rumor. Classes at Frenship High School are on schedule Thursday."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • California wind, and fire danger, hits unprecedented high

    California wind, and fire danger, hits unprecedented high

    Thursday, December 7 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-07 08:40:55 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 8:42 AM EST2017-12-07 13:42:12 GMT

    Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.

    Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.

  • Announcement coming from Sen. Franken amid fresh accusations

    Announcement coming from Sen. Franken amid fresh accusations

    Thursday, December 7 2017 4:01 AM EST2017-12-07 09:01:27 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 8:43 AM EST2017-12-07 13:43:13 GMT

    Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

    Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

  • Senate Republicans barrel toward sweeping tax overhaul

    Senate Republicans barrel toward sweeping tax overhaul

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 3:20 AM EST2017-12-06 08:20:08 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 8:40 AM EST2017-12-07 13:40:54 GMT

    Despite complaints from some members, GOP leaders see no deal-breakers to reconciling the House and Senate bills and passing a unified package before Christmas.

    Despite complaints from some members, GOP leaders see no deal-breakers to reconciling the House and Senate bills and passing a unified package before Christmas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly