Frenship ISD reporting social media rumors to law enforcement; classes to continue normally

Frenship ISD released a statement on their Facebook page Wednesday night, addressing threats made on social media.

Law enforcement has been notified and classes at Frenship High School will continue normally on Thursday.

Here's the text of the statement:

"Frenship ISD is aware of a rumor that has been circulating through social media this evening. Law enforcement agencies are monitoring the situation and will be diligent in identifying and finding the source of this rumor. Classes at Frenship High School are on schedule Thursday."

