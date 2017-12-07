Crash at 114th and Slide causing traffic delays, 2 taken to hospital

A crash that happened just before Noon is causing some traffic delays.

The crash is at 114th and Slide Road and is involving two vehicles.

Officials on the scene say the drivers from each vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers on the scene said one of the drivers ran a red light.

There were two people in the SUV, but only the driver was taken to the hospital.

According to police, the driver of the SUV is a woman, possibly in her 30s. The man driving the car is possibly in his 60s.

