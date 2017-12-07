Seagraves police searching for man with open warrants

Without legislation, many agencies would run out of money after midnight Friday and grind to a close.
Without legislation, many agencies would run out of money after midnight Friday and grind to a close.
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.
The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.
The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.
Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he would resign, just a day after new allegations brought the number of women alleging he had groped or tried to kiss them to at least eight.
Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he would resign, just a day after new allegations brought the number of women alleging he had groped or tried to kiss them to at least eight.
The Township of Hamilton Police Department in New Jersey posted video of the meteor to its Facebook account Thursday.
The Township of Hamilton Police Department in New Jersey posted video of the meteor to its Facebook account Thursday.