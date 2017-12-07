Seagraves police searching for man with open warrants - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Seagraves police searching for man with open warrants

Seagraves police are searching for a man wanted for failure to appear after running from police.

23-year-old Todd L. Gibson was last seen on Nov. 8 when he fled from officers near the 100 block of 12th Street.

Police ask that people call 806-387-2551 with any information.

