Assistant District Attorney files for DA seat, Matt Powell will not seek reelection

First Assistant District Attorney K. Sunshine Stanek filed Wednesday to run for Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney in the Republican Primary according to County Chairman Steve Evans.

Stanek, who is 44 years old, has been with the Lubbock County District Attorney office for 17 years. She is a graduate of Texas Tech Law School and received her undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University.

Stanek is currently prosecuting Pete Garcia for the murder of West Garza and could not be reached for comment.

Current District Attorney Matt Powell, whose term ends December 31, 2018 has indicated to KCBD that he will not seek re-election. Powell was appointed to office by Governor Rick Perry in September 2005 and ran for office in the 2006 Republican Primary and the November 2006 General Election.

Stanek is the only candidate who has declared for District Attorney. The deadline for filing for a place on the ballot in the Republican or Democratic Primaries is December 11.

