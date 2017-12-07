Lubbock Christian University holding Winter Commencement Friday, Saturday

Provided by Lubbock Christian University

Lubbock Christian University will host winter commencement ceremonies Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9.

Friday, December 8

7:30 p.m.: Graduate commencement ceremony located in the McDonald Moody Auditorium.

Saturday, December 9

10 a.m.: Undergraduate commencement ceremony located in the RIP Griffin Center (26th and Chicago).

Dr. Lamar Reinsch, Lubbock Christian University alumnus and current distinguished professor of business management at the LCU School of Business will be the speaker for the undergraduate commencement ceremony. Reinsch also serves as Professor Emeritus of Management at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, a select group of faculty who are renowned experts in academia, business, and government in both domestic and international arenas.

This year's graduate ceremony speaker is Dr. David Boyer, dean of LCU's School of Education. Boyer began his career at Frenship High School as a mathematics teacher and accepted a position in 1996 as an administrator on the same campus. In 2000, he returned to his alma mater and joined the LCU Education faculty in their passionate mission to prepare professional educators.

Both 2017 commencement ceremonies are being webcast live at LCU.edu/live.