Law enforcement, school officials to discuss consequences, impacts of school threats in Friday news conference

After last Friday's "unfortunate prank" at Frenship ISD, and the rumors of threats consuming social media this week for Frenship and LISD, officials will come together to address the public about the consequences and impacts of each threat.

The Police Chiefs of the City of Lubbock, Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, the City of Wolfforth and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department will host a media availability at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, December 8.

These law enforcement professionals will address the consequences and impact of threats made via social media.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will stream the news conference live. Watch here, on the KCBD News app, on Roku or on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Facebook Page.

