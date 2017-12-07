Elders' Elves visit Lubbock veteran battling cancer

Christmas can be a difficult time of year for homebound senior citizens, so some Elders' Elves from SYNERGY HomeCare took time to spread some holiday cheer on Thursday.

"We wanted to make the holidays nice and bright and cheery. There's a lot of stuff going on in the world that can bring you down," SYNERGY HomeCare Administrator Jennifer Swain said. "Some of our little people are here by themselves and we wanted to brighten up the day and help them celebrate the holidays by having some Christmas [decorations] in their house and some Christmas music and have a good day."

79-year-old Laurence Pyeatt returned to Lubbock from a chemotherapy treatment at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Amarillo just a day before the Elders' Elves visited his home.

"They're real special, very much special," Pyeatt said. "Especially today, having them here and putting things around for decorating."

The Vietnam veteran was diagnosed with cancer in 2006. He says the news he heard from the doctor then makes every Christmas that much more special.

"He said, 'You'll live six or seven years.' Thank goodness I beat the odds," Pyeatt said. "As long as I have the chemo and it works for me, I'll be above ground."

Pyeatt tells KCBD seeing the decorations every day will bring him nothing but happiness.

"It's been a while since I've had decorations around the house and it's very much appreciated," Pyeatt said.

Along with the the decorations, the Elves brought Pyeatt and his K9 companion a gift: a warm blanket and some treats.

"We laughed," Swain said. "We danced. We listened to music. I think watching him smile, that makes it all worth it. That makes our heart smile."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.