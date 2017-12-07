Accident investigators searching for hit & run suspect

Lubbock Accident Investigators are searching for a driver in a green Cadillac who was caught on camera hitting another vehicle parked at a gas pump and driving away.

The accident happened in the 7-Eleven parking lot in the 2300 block of 19th Street just before 7 a.m.

The driver is seen leaving the store, backing up, hitting another vehicle and driving off.

If you can identify the vehicle or the suspect in this video, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.