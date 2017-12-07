Lubbock doctor has license suspended after October arrest

A Lubbock doctor has had his state medical license temporarily suspended while he awaits his day in court.

Dr. David Vermillion's license was temporarily pulled by a disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board Tuesday night.

Vermillion, a former doctor at Lubbock Family Medicine, had a warrant issued in August for violation of a protective order.

He was then arrested in October.

In the ruling on his medical license being suspended, the Texas Medical Board said Vermillion's drug use and arrests lead to the decision to pull his license.

Vermillion is currently free on bond pending his next hearing.

