Salvation Army helping the homeless fight the cold

When temperatures drop like they have this week, the Salvation Army is there to help those who may be out in the cold.

They call it Survive the Night, some simple measures to help people stay warm, even if they don't have a place to stay, all made possible by the dollars you put in the red bucket outside of different stores.

"It's a blessing. That they come out here and do this for everybody, especially the homeless," one woman said.

It may just be some change or some small bills to those giving, but to the homeless, those dollars can provide lifesaving warmth on a cold night.

"Thank you very much, God bless y'all," said one man, receiving a blanket.

Disaster Coordinator Dave Freriks started about 5 p.m., loading up and making sure the canteen was ready for the night.

"It only takes one a year, one special one to make it all worthwhile," Freriks said.

They try to stop at different locations where they know the homeless are likely to be.

"It means the world to me. When you're in the situation where you've got the cement for a bed and the winds for a blanket, it's a blessing to get a blanket and some soup and some hot chocolate and stuff," another man said.

The line is made up of people waiting for help and volunteers taking their time to serve.

"They're out here to help, either way they don't judge," another woman said.

"If it had not been for the Salvation Army helping me, I don't know what would've happened. It's a blessing," another man said.

The Salvation Army says they do try to convince those they give items to to come back to the homeless shelter for a warm place to stay.

If you'd like to help, you can donate online here: http://www.salvationarmytexas.org/lubbock/

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.