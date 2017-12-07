First responders on scene of 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 62 near CR 3 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

First responders on scene of 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 62 near CR 3500

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

First responders are on the scene of a crash Highway 62 near CR 3500. There appear to be three vehicles involved: an SUV, and two passenger cars.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m.

We're waiting for confirmation from troopers on the scene. We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly