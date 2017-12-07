Protecting your heart, and your health, during cold weather

Age can often bring a loss of hearing, and for some, mental decline in the form of dementia. But are the two linked?
Adding a new drug to standard treatment can slow the progression of advanced breast cancer in younger women, a new clinical trial has found.
Gene therapy has helped 10 men with a form of the bleeding disorder hemophilia produce a critical blood clotting factor. This could eliminate the need for tedious and costly standard treatments, researchers report.
There's bad news about this year's flu vaccine.
Alzheimer's disease has long remained a deadly mystery.
A strong link exists between smoking and daily marijuana use, with U.S. smokers 10 times more likely to use pot every day, a new study says.
Later school start times could help teens get the amount of sleep they need, according to a new study.
