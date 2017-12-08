Texas Tech advances to the NIVC Finals with 3-1 win over TCU

Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.
Texas Tech volleyball dug out of an early hole and used a big run through the third and fourth sets to capture a hard-fought 3-1 victory over TCU Thursday at TCU’s Recreation Center and advance to the finals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
The Lady Raiders looked to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they hit the road to take on New Mexico.
Coronado topped Colleyville Heritage last week in the regional finals 80-62 to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Football season is winding down but we are already getting our first look at what next year could offer. Wednesday morning, the University Interscholastic League released their realignment numbers for all events. The new alignments will take effect starting next year and run through 2020.
