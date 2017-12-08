Texas Tech advances to the NIVC Finals with 3-1 win over TCU

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech volleyball dug out of an early hole and used a big run through the third and fourth sets to capture a hard-fought 3-1 victory over TCU Thursday at TCU’s Recreation Center and advance to the finals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

Behind big performances from senior Kate Klepetka and sophomore Chandler Atwood, the Red Raiders (19-14, 4-12) saved four set points in the third, rallying with a 6-0 run to take the set and a 2-1 lead. They expanded the run to 13-0 with the first seven points of the fourth on their way to a 23-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-15 victory and improve to 3-0 against TCU this season.

Texas Tech heads to the NIVC Finals where it will play the winner of Ole Miss and West Virginia, who play their semifinal match Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Oxford, Miss. The championship match will take place Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. CT at either West Virginia or Ole Miss.

“That was one of the most fun matches we have had in a long time,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “To play a team that we know so well, that’s a rival and conference opponent we’ve seen three times – and they started out hot. We were down 13-10 in the second set, and I called timeout and really got on them. I’m so proud of how they responded. To come back and win that third set – that’s not supposed to happen. You’re trying to hang on and go one at a time. Kate was serving, and Chandler put up a great block. It just worked out for us.”