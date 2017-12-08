SWAT shoots, kills dog during narcotics search warrant

Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety requested the assistance of Lubbock Police Department SWAT to serve a criminal search warrant at a home in the 2900 block of Amherst, in the Arnett Benson neighborhood.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. as officers went into the house, an aggressive dog threatening officer safety was shot and killed. Lubbock Animal Control also responded to the scene.

DPS was able to seize drugs, money, weapons and a stolen vehicle. Officials say one suspect was taken into custody.

No other information has been provided at this time.

