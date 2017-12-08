DPS Santa delivers to Lubbock State Supported Living Center

DPS Troopers and with Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out gifts to people in the Lubbock State Supported Living Center (Source: DPS)

DPS Troopers and with Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out gifts to people in the Lubbock State Supported Living Center (Source: DPS)

DPS Troopers and with Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out gifts to people in the Lubbock State Supported Living Center (Source: DPS)

Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Texas Department of Public Safety made an appearance today at the Lubbock State Supported Living Center to deliver gifts to the facility.

More than 100 gifts were bought by DPS employees for the fourth year of this event, according to a DPS news release.

“It was once again an honor for DPS to deliver gifts and bring joy to residents of the Lubbock State Supported Living Center,” Gary Albus, DPS Region 5 Director, said in the release. “We have great employees at our Lubbock office who love to give back to their community.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.