Allen and Coutee earn Associated Press All-Big 12 Honors

Here is Pete with all your Friday night football playoff scores:
Here is Pete with all your Friday night football playoff scores:
Texas Tech junior linebacker Dakota Allen and junior wide receiver Keke Coutee earned their third postseason award Friday as the duo was named to the All-Big 12 second team by the Associated Press.
Texas Tech junior linebacker Dakota Allen and junior wide receiver Keke Coutee earned their third postseason award Friday as the duo was named to the All-Big 12 second team by the Associated Press.
Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.
Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.
Texas Tech volleyball dug out of an early hole and used a big run through the third and fourth sets to capture a hard-fought 3-1 victory over TCU Thursday at TCU’s Recreation Center and advance to the finals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
Texas Tech volleyball dug out of an early hole and used a big run through the third and fourth sets to capture a hard-fought 3-1 victory over TCU Thursday at TCU’s Recreation Center and advance to the finals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
The Lady Raiders looked to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they hit the road to take on New Mexico.
The Lady Raiders looked to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they hit the road to take on New Mexico.