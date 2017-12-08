Suspects wanted after "tagging" 10 LPD vehicles

Two of four suspects who are accused of vandalizing 10 police vehicles walk into a convenience store (Source: LPD)

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding suspects who are accused of spray painting 10 police vehicles.

The incident happened on Monday when police were called to the 800 block of Avenue K, according to an LPD news release. When police came on scene they found an empty spray paint can, and attempted to get fingerprints from the can.

As of now, police have four suspects they would like to speak to about the crime. The 10 vehicles vandalized include seven Ford Crown Victorias, two Chevy Tahoes and one Ford F-150.

Police were able to obtain surveillance camera footage from a local Wal Mart, which is where they believe the four bought the spray paint.

Police have estimated the suspects have caused about $2,257 in damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

