Ranching Heritage Center to host Candlelight at the Ranch

From 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday the National Ranching Heritage Center will host its annual Candlelight at the Ranch event with this year's theme the "living Christmas card."

During this event more than 4,000 luminaries will light the path of the park while workers recreate scene from the prairie in the years 1780 to 1950, according to NRHC's website.

Guest will be able to purchase kettle corn, listen to Christmas carols performed by the Lubbock High School Choir and will have access to the trails of their choice. Santa Claus will also greet visitors near the Pitchfork Pavilion while Brazos West will provide cowboy Christmas music.

The event is free to the public with a minimum suggestion of a $5 family donation.

