Man dies after being hit by vehicle

Emergency officials tend to a victim after they were hit by a vehicle near the 5000 block of Avenue Q. (Source: Caleb Holder)

A 36-year-old male died at University Medical Center after being hit by a vehicle near the 5200 block of Avenue Q. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday.

The man was going from the west side of the street to the east side when he was hit by a black SUV, according to Lubbock Police. The man was taken to UMC with serious injuries, where he later died.

The driver of the SUV was questioned by police but not put into custody.

No further details have been released regarding the incident. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

