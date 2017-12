Here is Pete with all your Friday night football playoff scores:

Graham 69

Bushland 41

Canadian 35

Childress 20

Wellington 33

Clarendon 0

Panhandle 7

Stratford 61

1A Division II State Semifinals

Valley 66

Balmorhea 96

Strawn 102

Milford 71

