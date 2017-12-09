Coronado falls to Denton Ryan 69-49

Coronado Mustangs are End Zone Team of the Week (Source: KCBD Photo)

The Coronado Mustang’s season has ended after a 69-49 loss to No.3 Denton Ryan in the 5A State Quarterfinals.

Going into today’s matchup, both teams were 13-0 and laid their perfect seasons on the line.

Coronado got on the scoreboard first, starting QB Qua Gray hits Cameron Manuel for the touchdown. Mustangs go up 7-0. The Raiders tie it at 7-7 with the quarterback keeper by Spencer Sanders.

The Mustangs struggled to slow down the Raider offense. Sanders found Jamarion Robertson in the end zone and Denton Ryan makes it 20-7 late in the first quarter.

The Raiders scored 48 in the first half while Coronado only scored 28 and was shut out in the third quarter.

Coronado’s season comes to an end, finishing 13-1.

